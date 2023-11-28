FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Postal Service is considering moving its processing and delivery services from Fayetteville to Oklahoma City.

“If it’s not broke, why are you trying to fix it?” said Steve Clark the founder and CEO of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

He says that was his initial reaction to the postal service’s proposal to move the mail processing center from Fayetteville to Oklahoma City. In a recent release, the postal service says the plan is based on a study. They say the change would play a role in modernizing the United States’ postal network.

Customers like Steve Clark are worried it’ll delay an already long process.

“If I am sending a card or a letter to my grandchild who’s away at college, how fast that gets there is important to me,” said Clark.

The release mentions that the Fayetteville location would become a “modernized” local processing center. It also said it would help improve on-time delivery.

“It makes no sense,” said Royce Mills, the president of the local American Postal Workers Union.

He says he feels the proposal would delay time instead, impacting businesses and medication and deliveries.

“All the facilities that they’re supposed to reach are supposed to be within three to three-and-a-half hours of these partial distribution networks,” said Mills.

If the processing center moved to Oklahoma City, the time would change to what he says would be five hours by truck. He also feels he and other postal service employees have been left in the dark.

“They haven’t really come forth with the plan of how it’s going to impact service standards or anything yet,” said Mills.

That’s why he and Clark feel there needs to be something said and done about the proposal.

“Rest assured, the Chamber will be filing ours on behalf of our city and making sure everybody knows that we think this is a very poor idea and should not be followed up on,” said Clark.

USPS released a statement detailing the changes and their reasoning for making the change:

Under the Delivering for America plan, the Postal Service is focused on modernizing its aging, inefficient network through targeted $40 billion in investments, and on establishing new or reimagined facilities that support redesigned processing, transportation, and delivery networks. In this case, the U.S. Postal Service announced it will be conducting a Mail Processing Facility Review (MPFR) of its facility in Fayetteville. This process is expected to have minimal impact on customer service. Business mail entry, Post Office, station and branch retail services, and delivery services are expected to remain unchanged in most cases. The Postal Service regularly reviews its processing and delivery network footprints to ensure its facilities and services are best aligned to provide increased service reliability to customers and a better workplace experience for employees. United States Postal Service

USPS will host a public meeting to share the results of the study and allow members of the community to provide feedback. It’s set for December 6 at the Fayetteville Public Library at 3 p.m.

USPS has a survey to add your opinion here.