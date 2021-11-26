USPS encourages kids to send letters to Santa

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The United State Postal Service’s annual Operation Santa makes its return for the 109th year.
According to a news release from USPS, letters have been coming in since November 1, but there is still time to get wishes to Santa this season.
Kids can write a physical letter to Santa, put it in an envelope, include a complete return address, add a postage stamp and put it in the mail.
The release says Letters need to be postmarked by December 10. The letters populate The Operation Santa website. Envelopes without full names and complete return addresses will not be posted. Envelopes without postage stamps will not arrive.