USPS encourages kids to send letters to Santa

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The United State Postal Service’s annual Operation Santa makes its return for the 109th year.

According to a news release from USPS, letters have been coming in since November 1, but there is still time to get wishes to Santa this season.

Kids can write a physical letter to Santa, put it in an envelope, include a complete return address, add a postage stamp and put it in the mail.

The release says Letters need to be postmarked by December 10. The letters populate The Operation Santa website. Envelopes without full names and complete return addresses will not be posted. Envelopes without postage stamps will not arrive.