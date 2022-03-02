FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) issued a press release regarding the current status of their efforts making COVID-19 at-home test deliveries.

The release noted that the USPS has already delivered more than 270 million test kits to American households, with a 1.2 day average delivery time once the package has been received from the distributor. Over 68 million test kit packages, each containing four tests, have been shipped to date.

On Tuesday, February 22, the Postal Service delivered over 6 million COVID-19 test kit packages — the highest single-day volume delivered since shipping began at the end of January.

The government’s consumer website for free tests remains operational at covidtests.gov.

Test kit orders in the continental U.S. are sent through First Class Package Service, and by Priority Mail to Alaska, Hawaii, and the U.S. Territories and APO/FPO/DPO addresses.