LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A 12-year-old Bentonville student has won the 2022 Arkansas State Spelling Bee.

Aditi Shashidhara won the contest Saturday after correctly spelling the word strophic, which means using the same music for successive stanzas.

The win means that Shashidhara, a Haas Hall of Bentonville student, will take part in the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee, which will take place in June in Washington, D.C.

Shashidhara won among a group of 54 Arkansas students who competed on Saturday in Little Rock.

At the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee, Shashidhara will compete against 200 regional champions from around the country.