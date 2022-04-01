FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The ribbon is cut on a new Veteran’s Affairs clinic in Fort Smith.

Healthcare workers and elected officials were on hand to christen the brand new 34,000-foot facility.

The upgraded clinic will offer more opportunities to help more veterans in the River Valley, especially female veterans.

“Now, we have so many women serving and doing such a great job,” Sen. John Boozman said. “And, as a result, a lot of women veterans. But, the VA health care has been slow in changing. So, to their credit, they’re really working very very hard now and this clinic is a great example of that.”

“We easily expect within the next year that we will have that number up to 10,000 veterans,” said Kimberly Lane with Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks. “And of course, we would like to serve as many as we possibly can.”

The new facility includes an in-house radiology department, eye care, and mental health capabilities, and it could make health care access easier for thousands of local vets.