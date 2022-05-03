FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Veterans Affairs is checking in on veterans to make sure they’re taking care of their mental health.

Staff are doing so through a program called Veterans Know. They’ve collected and are sharing stories from veterans about their struggles with mental health issues.

“We understand that this can be challenging or even seem impossible for some veterans, but by emphasizing the shared experience of veterans, we’re encouraging veterans to take that first step to addressing their mental health and well-being,” said Dr. Chris Loftis with the Veterans Affairs.

For veterans experiencing mental health issues, Loftis encourages them to visit Make the Connection which has videos and resources available to people who need help.