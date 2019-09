FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The former VA pathologist who is accused of working while impaired was denied in bond and will remain in jail.

Robert Levy will stay in jail until the trial on September 8, 2020. He’s been deemed “a danger to the community” by the judge.

Levy was also denied bond. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including three counts of manslaughter.