VA Secretary answers questions about Levy misconduct

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2019 file photo provided by the Washington County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Department, Robert Levy is pictured in a booking photo. Levy, a pathologist fired from an Arkansas veterans hospital after officials said he had been impaired while on duty has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of three patients who authorities say he misdiagnosed and whose records he later altered to conceal his mistakes. (Washington County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Secretary of the VA addressed accountability issues during his visit to the Fayetteville VA.

Former pathologist Robert Levy is currently in prison as a result of making hundreds of misdiagnoses while intoxicated on the job. He pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The Inspector General’s office recently testified to lawmakers that the VA needs to create a safe environment for employees to speak up. This comes after some Fayetteville VA employees told investigators they feared retaliation if they complained about Levy.

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough answered questions about the issue during his visit to Fayetteville on Monday.

“They need not choose between their conscience and their career. If they have concerns, I urge them to come forward. In fact, I’ve said time and time again and said again this morning, I want to be the head of an agency in which information travels quickly,” he said.

Several lawsuits have now been filed against the U.S. Government related to Levy’s misconduct.