Vaccinated hospitalizations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – COVID-19 is once again on the rise here in the Natural State and so are hospitalizations.

We know the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations involve unvaccinated Arkansans, but we set out to learn more about those vaccinated cases.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said the state is cross-referencing hospitalizations with vaccination records.

However, she did say it’s information the ADH plans on looking back at and regularly distributing. What Dr. Dillaha could say was if you were to end up on a ventilator, vaccinated or unvaccinated, there’s about a 50% mortality rate. However, she says there’s a way to not become a statistic yourself.

“We know that when people are vaccinated they’re a lot less likely to end up in the hospital,” said Dr. Dillaha. “The vaccines do a really great job of keeping people out of the hospital, unfortunately, there are still people who end up in the hospital with COVID-19 who are vaccinated.”

For those who are vaccinated with underlying health conditions, Dr. Dillaha says they should continue to wear a mask out in public situations where they feel surrounding people are unvaccinated.