Vaccinating students 16 & older; Dept. of Health, school district initiatives

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Both the state and local school districts are working to make vaccines easily accessible to eligible students 16 and older.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said the Arkansas Department of Health is finalizing plans to set up clinics with schools. In the meantime, there are other avenues for the students to get shots.

“We’re providing vaccine doses to more and more medical clinics and we want the pediatricians and the family physicians who take care of the 16 to 17 to be able to have the vaccine,” she said.

Until then, Trent Jones with the Springdale Schools said the district is communicating with students and sharing resources from its nearby clinics.

“When we receive information or we see information about any clinics that are happening around the area, we simply share it,” he said. “That can be through email, social media, we provide it in all languages.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers