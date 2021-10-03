Vaccinating the unvaccinated needs to be a priority despite booster shots

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Some people are now eligible for the Pfizer booster dose, but health experts say getting out first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine still needs to be the focus.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 52.6% of Arkansans are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kevin Davis, infectious disease doctor at Mercy-Fort Smith, said the first and second doses are crucial to keeping people out of the hospital.

“The real benefits of the first and second doses are to reduce the lethality of the disease, to keep it from being so lethal, and to prevent people from getting into the hospital,” Davis said.

Davis said he encourages the unvaccinated to get a COVID-19 shot as soon as possible.

“It’s more important for people who are unvaccinated to get their first or second dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson and to get those done so that we can help reduce the burden of disease and reduce the number of people coming into the hospital with severe disease,” Davis said.

Mercy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at its Fianna Hills location and in Springdale.