Vaccination on the rise in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas has proven to be one of the most vaccine-hesitant states in the country; however, according to Pharmacists, it seems like locals in Northwest Arkansas are starting to come around to the vaccine.

Pharmacist for Medical Arts here in Fayetteville, Julie Stewart, said that vaccine turnout has more than doubled in the last week or two. On an average summer day, she said she was giving around 20 vaccines; today, she’s giving in the neighborhood of 50.

She said many people getting vaccinated are those going back to school, but she also sees a lot of those who have changed their minds.

“It has also been adults who have been encouraged by family members to come to get it. Others have said, you know this delta variant has really got me worried, or all these people being hospitalized who are unvaccinated has me worried,” said Stewart.

Stewart added if you are also interested in getting vaccinated, whether it be for the return to school or another reason. They’ll be holding a vaccination clinic at the Fayetteville High School from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Friday; no appointment is needed.