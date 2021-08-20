Vaccine checks beginning at San Francisco eateries, bars

by: DAISY NGUYEN Associated Press

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, diners Mitchell Bryant, left, and Darla Scott eat inside at the Buena Vista Cafe amid the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms. A city supervisor confirmed the new mandate shortly before Mayor London Breed was scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco became the first major city in the nation to require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 on Friday for people dining inside restaurants, working out in gyms or attending indoor concerts.

Restaurants and bars posted signs and added extra staff to begin verifying people’s proof of vaccination before allowing them in.

The new rule goes beyond New York City, which requires people to be at least partially inoculated for a variety of indoor activities.

Local business groups have supported the new vaccine mandate, saying it will protect their employees’ and customers’ health and keep them from having to limit capacity indoors.

