FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council and the NWA Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville, a press release announced.

The dates for the clinics will be Feb. 8 and 22. They are free and open to the public with first, second and booster doses available.

Our goal as a church is to always look for ways to bring the community together for a common good. Over the years we have built relationships with key contributors, that too, have a desire to impact their community in positive way. Vaccinations are one of those ways. While we recognize vaccination is personal choice, it is also true, that many in the underserved community have no access to healthcare, doctors, or a place where they can ask questions to make an informed decision to live a better quality of life for themselves and their families. It is incumbent upon The Historic St. James to engage ourselves in making life better for others whether spiritually, emotionally, or physically. We accept that as our assignment and have been doing so since 1865. Pastor Curtiss Smith, Senior Pastor

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the church’s Squire Jehegan Outreach Center, located at 115 S Willow Ave.

In addition to vaccine and testing sites, At-home COVID-19 tests are available to order and be delivered to your home. Tests usually ship between 7 and 12 days and are available to order here.

According to the release, the Council continues to host weekly pop-up vaccination events in Washington and Benton counties for residents aged 5 and older.

