Vaccine distribution moving slowly, Governor pushes for more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As of today, more than 251,000 of the state’s 472,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given.

Almost 17,000 were given yesterday, January 26.

There have been questions about the pace of the vaccine distribution.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said not every dose received in the state is given right away so those who do get a shot are guaranteed their second dose.

Fayetteville’s Health Officer Marti Sharkey said while it has been a slow and steady process, Fayetteville is doing their best to vaccinate as many people as possible.

But this week, they’re on the verge of running low on its vaccines.

“They’re having to make sure they have enough vaccines for all of their scheduled appointment. It’s gonna be tight,” she said. “There’s high demand and not a whole lot of vaccines but it’s getting into arms as fast as we can.”

Sharkey said excess vaccines allocated to nursing homes in the state will re-allocated for educators this week which will be about 40,000 doses.

