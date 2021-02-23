Vaccine eligibility extended to Arkansans ages 65 & older

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas will lower age threshold to become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from 70 down to 65, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

An additional 115,000 Arkansans are now eligible to be vaccinated as the state remains in Phase 1B of its rollout.

“I want everyone to bear in mind that this does not mean that everybody 70 and plus has been vaccinated, because they haven’t,” Hutchinson said.

Vaccines are currently available through many community pharmacies and clinics located in every county, he said.

The Arkansas Department of Health advises that you call ahead to make an appointment, or share your contact information at one pharmacy or clinic convenient to you.

