Vaccine scam targeting senior citizens

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – The government is warning senior citizens to watch out for COVID vaccine scams.

It is important to know that Medicare covers the vaccine. So, there should be no cost to you. If anyone asks you to share your Medicare number or pay for access to a vaccine, it is likely a scam. You cannot pay to get early access to the vaccine or be put on a waiting list.

Never share your personal or financial information if someone calls, texts, or emails you promising the vaccine for a fee.

If you do come across a COVID-19 vaccine scam, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission or call 1-800-699-4227.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers