Vaccine scam targeting senior citizens

(NBC) – The government is warning senior citizens to watch out for COVID vaccine scams.

It is important to know that Medicare covers the vaccine. So, there should be no cost to you. If anyone asks you to share your Medicare number or pay for access to a vaccine, it is likely a scam. You cannot pay to get early access to the vaccine or be put on a waiting list.

Never share your personal or financial information if someone calls, texts, or emails you promising the vaccine for a fee.

If you do come across a COVID-19 vaccine scam, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission or call 1-800-699-4227.