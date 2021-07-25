Vaccine turnout has doubled in NWA in the last week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas has proven to be one of the most vaccine-hesitant states in the country; however, according to pharmacists, it seems like locals in Northwest Arkansas are starting to come around to the vaccine

It seems like a theme across the board in Northwest Arkansas, and the River Valley is that vaccine turnout has more than double.

Those who took the time out of their day to get the vaccine ranged from those going back to school to those who’ve had a change of heart.

“If you’re one of those people who think it won’t happen to you, you need to be wiser than that, protect yourself, and take care of your family,” said one Vaccine recipient.

Pharmacist for Collier Drug, Brenna Neumann, said that they were giving around 50 vaccines on an average day; today, she’s giving in the neighborhood of 100, causing Colliers to bring back weekend vaccination clinic to help manage the influx. 

“I think parents are more concerned now because previously it could have been considered an adult illness, and now we’re seeing more children,” said Neumann.    

“It has also been adults who have been encouraged by family members to come to get it. Others have said, you know this delta variant has really got me worried, or all these people being hospitalized who are unvaccinated has me worried,” said Julie Stewart.

Neumann said she’s unsure if this uptick in vaccinations will continue; however, they are stocked up on all three vaccines and ready for anything. 

