Vaccines to be offered at First Friday in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County is collaborating with Collier Drug and Downtown Bentonville Inc. to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during First Friday festivities on May 7.

The Friday, May 7th clinic will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Bentonville square along N. Main Street, adjacent to Arvest Bank. No appointment is necessary.

Those who wish to receive the vaccine need to bring an ID and insurance card.

The county reminds the public that the CDC recommends you do NOT get a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as other vaccines and advises to wait at least 14 days after your COVID19 vaccine before any other vaccine, including flu or shingles vaccine.