BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A teen charged with attempted capital murder has filed a response to a paternity suit filed against her by her co-defendant.

David Magana and Halee Valdez, who were both 17 years old at the time, were arrested on April 5, 2022, and charged as adults. According to court documents, they arranged a meeting with a victim and Magana allegedly fired multiple shots at him.

On March 8, Magana filed a paternity complaint in the domestic relations division of Benton County circuit court. It states that on or about October 13, 2022, a baby girl was “born out of wedlock to Halee Valdez in Benton County.” It continued by stating that the plaintiff “is believed to be the natural father of said minor child.”

That filing asked the court to issue a decree declaring Magana as the father following DNA testing to confirm paternity. It also asked the court to enter an order determining child support, birth and delivery charges and other expenses if the parents are unable to reach an agreement.

On March 27, Valdez filed a response to the paternity suit and admitted to nearly all facts stated in the plaintiff’s complaint. The lone exception pertained to a lack of sufficient information on one point.

The response also asked the court to award “costs and all other relief the Court may determine

just and proper.”

Magana is charged with attempted capital murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act and minor in possession of a handgun, while Valdez is facing one charge of attempted capital murder. They are both being held in the Benton County jail.