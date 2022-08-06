VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Matthew 25 Project is welcoming children from Kindergarten to 12th grade to the free annual event from 6-8 p.m. Monday, August 8 at First Baptist Church Van Buren.

Children must be present to get free back-to-school needs which include backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits, socks, underwear, haircuts, dinner and food boxes to take home.

The event is put on by several community organizations and churches to bless families in the River Valley. Since 2017, Matthew 25 Project has helped more than 4,000 children with all they need to go back to school.