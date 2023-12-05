VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren City Council voted 6-0 to approve an update to the city’s dog ordinance on December 5.

According to residents, there has been an increase in the number of dogs roaming around the city.

KNWA/FOX24 spoke with Mechelle Bridges, a Van Buren resident whose cat was killed by her neighbor’s two dogs. “I was a wreck. I had him since he was three months old. My neighbor tried to save him, and I held him as he took his last breaths. And I still see my neighbor walking his dog even after I called police,” said Bridges.

The city’s updated ordinance aims to keep dogs controlled. Van Buren residents will now be ticketed even more if their dog is not registered and the dog tag is not visible. The fee per dog per year is $5 if the dog is spayed or neutered and $10 if they are not.

Dog owners also may not tie their dogs to objects like trees for an extended period of time.

Lastly, dog owners will be charged $50 for the first offense if their dog is found to be a nuisance. A nuisance dog includes but is not limited to excessive barking, damaging another person’s property and leaving feces on private or public property not of the owners.

Steve Gunter, the code enforcement supervisor for the city of Van Buren, says he “hopes the ordinance changes will get people’s attention and this will help them help the animals in the community.”

The ordinance can be found here.