VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Nov. 28 granting Payless Taxi a permit to operate a service in the city.

It will be the only taxi service in the city. It is not known when the company will begin operation in Van Buren.

Payless Taxi currently operates in Fayetteville and Fort Smith.

The company’s website says it offers flat-rate taxi rides 24 hours a day, seven days a week.