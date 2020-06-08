Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen missing since March

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) – The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a teen who has been missing since March 23.

According to a news release sent Monday, a woman told deputies her grandson, Thomas Shuck, left his home in Clinton around 3 p.m. on March 23.

Deputies say the grandmother has received a letter that appears to be from Shuck, but he has not been found.

Deputies say Shuck is 15 years old, has brown hair, brown eyes, is five foot six inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Deputies say the family is offering a reward for Shuck’s whereabouts.

If you see Shuck, call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 501-745-2112.