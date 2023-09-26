CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren couple accused of animal cruelty have received a trial date.

James Lemley, 41, and Ashley Lemley, 37, turned themselves in to the Crawford County jail on July 17 for two charges of animal cruelty each.

An officer responded to the couple’s residence on June 25 for an animal check. The officer made contact with a neighbor who said that dogs in the backyard had not been taken care of.

“The ambient temperature while on scene was in excess of 100 degrees and sunny. The pen did not have any sort of shade and was in direct sunlight. I observed a large great pyrenees that was deceased,” the officer’s report said.

A second dog, a chocolate lab, was reportedly still alive and “attempting to find shade.”

“It was apparent that the Lemleys made no effort to provide sufficient shade, food, or water to the dogs in order for them to cool down. The only food I observed in the pin was scattered around and covered in dirt. I did not observe a bowl for food anywhere in the pen,” the report said.

James and Ashely both pleaded not guilty and are currently out on bond. The pair is set to appear in Crawford County for trial on Nov. 29.