VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Van Buren High School basketball player makes it to the SportsCenter’s Top 10.

Trenton Cooley made a miracle shot at the end of the 3rd quarter that landed him the No. 2 play on the list last night.

With time running down, he made the shot from about 85 feet. Cooley says he has taken plenty of shots like this before, but this is the first he’s actually made.

Head coach Brad Autry says Trenton is one of the most generous kids in the school and is also a fierce competitor.

Autry described what he was thinking in the moment. “We were obviously very excited. You don’t see that very often, but in the moment, all I really wanted was the points. I wanted to make sure we got the points, and I asked Coach (Michael) McDonald on the staff ‘Did they give us the points? Did they give us the points?’ Then I asked the official, ‘Hey was that a three?’ And he was like ‘Yeah, I’m pretty sure that was a three,'” Autry said.

“It meant a lot knowing that people from small towns can still get recognized,” Cooley said.

Autry says he reached out to coaching friends and found this was the longest shot to score that any of them had ever seen. Van Buren went on to beat Greenwood 68-45.