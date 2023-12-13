VAN BUREN, Ark (KNW/KFTA) — Van Buren High School partners with the city’s first Whataburger to provide students with jobs.

General Manager Amanda Broussard told KNWA/FOX 24 that she “hopes to provide students with the necessary skills to be able to not only offer students jobs, but skills that can use in their career.” She continued by saying that she hopes one day “the students can then help run the company.” As Van Buren continues to grow, she emphasizes her gratitude to be able to provide opportunities.

The newest Whataburger is located at 1716 Fayetteville Road. The restaurant will be offering food 24 hours a day.

The Van Buren Whataburger has roughly 100 employees with 60% of their employees being students.