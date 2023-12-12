VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren Housing Authority is celebrating the opening of its community center and a new transitional housing unit.

The center is located downtown on S. 17th Street. It will provide child care, development and tutoring services for families who need it.

Dayna Cochran is the executive director of the housing authority. She says the center will help level the playing field for families, and that a family is moving into the transitional housing unit.

“This is all great, and I love this, and I am so grateful for all of the support. But at the end of the day, the most wonderful thing we’re going to do happens when this lady and her family have a home tonight,” Cochran said.

Cochran says the housing authority has 200 low-income family housing units, and they are always occupied.