CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Van Buren police have arrested a man for rape and sexual assault.

Benjamin Bartley, 49, was booked into jail in Crawford County on Oct. 25.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department inmate roster says that Bartley is facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault and six counts of rape.

A release from Van Buren police says that Bartley was a foster parent from 2009 through 2014.

He’s being held on a 250,000 bond.