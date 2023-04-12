FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Van Buren man was arrested Wednesday in connection with vandalism incidents that took place at parks and businesses in downtown Fort Smith.

According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department, Toban Workman, 19, was identified by the department as the suspect in these crimes in a joint effort with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says Workman was interviewed and complied. At the end of the interview, he was arrested for three felony cases, and warrants will be sought on several other misdemeanor incidents.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available, as this is an ongoing investigation.