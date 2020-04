VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Van Buren man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on April 20 at 7:16 p.m.

Scott Snipes, 33, was killed after his motorcycle struck a guardrail.

He was headed north on Highway 59 approaching a curve when he lost control and crossed the center line.

He hit the guardrail on the west side of Highway 59.

Snipes was taken to Mercy Fort Smith where he was pronounced dead.