Van Buren man gets life sentence for sexually abusing minors

A Van Buren man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for sexually abusing two adolescents.

Stanley D. Rice, 59, was sentenced Wednesday to life in federal prison without the possibility of parole on two counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to a news release issued by U.S. Attorney Duane Kees.

Rice was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.

A teenage female spoke to authorities in February 2017 and said that Rice sexually abused her for approximately 10 years, according to the news release.

“The minor disclosed that Rice, on multiple occasions, transported her from Arkansas to the state of Texas, and sexually abused her while there,” the news release states. “One specific instance verified by law enforcement involved the sexual abuse of the minor female by Rice when she was 9 years of age.”

Investigators also spoke with an adult male who said that he was sexually abused by Rice when he was a minor. The man said when he was a teenager, Rice took him from Arkansas to Texas and performed oral sex on him.

The FBI participated in the investigation.

“Rice’s actions in sexually assaulting minors is incorrigible and it is unimaginable how these individuals felt,” Diane Upchurch, Special Agent in Charge with the Little Rock FBI, said in the news release. “We appreciate the dedicated assistance from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District.”