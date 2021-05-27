Van Buren man sentenced to 25 years for rape of a child

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Van Buren man was found guilty May 27 of rape and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney Rinda Baker.

James Krecker was found guilty of second degree rape of a victim under the age of 14 and sexual assault, according to Baker.

Baker says Krecker was sentenced to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 15 years suspended sentence.

According to Baker, Krecker will have to serve 70 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for parole and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.