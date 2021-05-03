Van Buren police ask residents to avoid storm damage areas

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Van Buren Police are having issues with people driving and walking around neighborhoods where work is being done to clear roads of debris caused by the storms that rolled through the River Valley on Monday, according to a post made on the department’s Facebook page.

Police say power lines are down causing an extreme safety risk.

Van Buren police say people should stay home unless it is absolutely necessary.

The department says its phone lines including 911 are working.

