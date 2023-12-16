VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren Police Department put in some hard work on Friday as part of a fundraiser for a special cause.

The department hosted its Tip-A-Cop event at JC’s Bar-B-Q on Alma Highway which benefitted Special Olympics athletes in Arkansas. The cops bussed tables, cleaned dishes and took orders.

Stephanie Price with the Special Olympics says the partnership with the department helps them and the officers.

“It comes back to helping the community and the community helping us and gives them more of a chance to speak to people about what the Special Olympics is,” Price said.

If you want to donate to Special Olympics Arkansas, click here.