VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing over $1,000 of jewelry.

In a Facebook post from earlier this morning, the department said that a man was caught on surveillance cameras entering the pawn shop and taking the jewelry.

The post says that the subject fled and jumped into a waiting vehicle, a dark gray Nissan Sentra, that had the license plate removed.

Additionally, the post says that the subject has an injured pinky finger.

Van Buren police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the subject, his driver and the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Chase DeCroo at 479-471-5080 and to reference case number #2023-2317.

Those who contact the department can remain anonymous.