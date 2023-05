VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren Police Department is looking for a man who stole money from La Huerta.

Police said he stole a large amount of money. He has a full arm tattoo sleeve and may be driving a red dodge pickup truck, according to a post made by the department.

If you recognize this man or have any information, contact Det. Jonathan Arredondo at (479) 471-5095.