Van Buren Police search for fleeing felon

The Van Buren Police Department is searching for a man that has multiple warrants.



Grant fled from officers on Tuesday evening. Grant was a suspect in trailer thefts that occurred this week in Van Buren. After the officer tried to stop him, he attempted to drive the wrong way down Interstate 40 before rolling his vehicle.



Grant was last seen on a red Harley Davidson Motorcycle with license plate number 776CG, and may have traveled to the Clarksville area.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact the Van Buren Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 479-474-1234.