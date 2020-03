VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Van Buren police are asking for your help in locating a runaway teen.

Koby House is 17 years old, 5 feet 10 inches, 180 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing black pants, tennis shoes and a hoodie.

They do believe he is still in the Van Buren area.