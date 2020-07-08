Van Buren police search for runaway teen missing since May

News
Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen reported missing since May 19, 2020.

Logan Shearburn, 16, was reported missing from his guardian’s residence in Van Buren.

Shearburn may be in the Leflore County area in eastern Oklahoma, as there have been a few sightings of him there, police say.

He is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Shearburn has a scar on his right wrist and on his forearm.

His aunt and uncle are offering a reward for his safe return home.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Logan Shearburn, please call Lieutenant Stephen Staggs at (479) 474-1234.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers