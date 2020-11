VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Justin Wayne Smith, 22, in reference to multiple active warrants, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

According to the post, Justin Wayne Smith, 22, has active felony warrants for residential burglary, breaking or entering, and theft of property.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 474-1234.