Van Buren police search for missing man last seen leaving work

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man last seen leaving work on Monday.

Carlos Loarca, 37, was last seen leaving his employment in the 3700 block of Kibler Road at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. Loarca has short, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a gray polo shirt.

If you have any information on Loarca’s whereabouts, please contact Lt. Staggs at 471-5022 or after hours at 474-1234.