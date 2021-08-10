Van Buren police searching for missing woman

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 24-year-old woman.

Kacee Lynn Clayton was last seen on Sunday, August 1, 2021. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Clayton has brown hair, usually kept as it is in the attached photo, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts may choose to remain anonymous.

If you have any information on Clayton, contact Detective Jay Baker at (479) 471-5081 or the Van Buren Police Department at (479) 474-1234