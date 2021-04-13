Van Buren police searching for runaway teen & 2-year-old child

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway 17-year-old girl and her 2-year-old child.

According to a Facebook post from the police department on Tuesday, Jazmine Marie Black was last seen on April 9, wearing shorts and a white t-shirt. Police say she will have her 2-year-old child, Michael Chandler, with her.

Black is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 115 pounds with brown/hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about is asked to call Detective Jensen at (479) 474-1234.

