Van Buren school district developing face-covering policy

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren School District will develop a policy to require face coverings.

The district said after seeking guidance from medical professionals and asking the opinions of teachers and school boards they will develop a policy for the 2020-21 school year requiring face coverings for all K-12 students and staff.

Students will be given opportunities throughout the day to remove face coverings for meals and snacks and when social distancing can be achieved, the district said in a Facebook post.

The district said its highest priority is the health and well-being of students and staff.

Fayetteville released a question and answer sheet for parents and teachers on Monday, July 13.

