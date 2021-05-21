Van Buren School District graduation delayed due to weather

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren School District is postponing its commencement ceremony originally set for today, Friday, May 21, due to the potential for severe weather.

The district announced that the Van Buren High School graduation will now take place on Saturday, May 22 at 9 a.m. at Blakemore Field.

The graduation practice that was originally scheduled for this morning is cancelled. Students will need to report to VBHS at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. Buses will leave to go to Blakemore Field at 7:30 a.m. Families are encouraged to arrive at Blakemore Field early. VBSD will post additional parking and shuttle service options later this morning. The event will also be livestreamed on www.PointerMediaVB.Live. VBSD is excited to celebrate our graduates and appreciate everyone’s cooperation in pivoting to Saturday morning. 

Van Buren School District

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers