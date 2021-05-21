Van Buren School District graduation delayed due to weather

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren School District is postponing its commencement ceremony originally set for today, Friday, May 21, due to the potential for severe weather.
The district announced that the Van Buren High School graduation will now take place on Saturday, May 22 at 9 a.m. at Blakemore Field.
The graduation practice that was originally scheduled for this morning is cancelled. Students will need to report to VBHS at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. Buses will leave to go to Blakemore Field at 7:30 a.m. Families are encouraged to arrive at Blakemore Field early. VBSD will post additional parking and shuttle service options later this morning. The event will also be livestreamed on www.PointerMediaVB.Live. VBSD is excited to celebrate our graduates and appreciate everyone’s cooperation in pivoting to Saturday morning.Van Buren School District