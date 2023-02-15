VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of local high schoolers is being awarded for developing an app that helps students have fun while putting their math skills to the test.

Rep. Steve Womack recognized the group of four freshmen on Feb. 15 consisting of Brannon Davidson, Adan Diaz, Isaac Sayarath, and Jacob Steinsiek as the winners of the latest Congressional App Challenge.

The team from Van Buren High School Coleman Freshman Academy made an app called “The Legend of Mathematics” which has players complete calculations in order to defeat the enemy for each level.

“We’re always proud of our students and our staff,” said Michael Hensley, principal of Van Buren High School Coleman Freshman Academy. “We’re proud of our school, so we appreciate any opportunity to highlight the great things that are happening here at the academy. For these guys to get recognized at the national level is a big thing for us. It’s a big deal for our students.”

“The Legend of Mathematics” will be featured on a digital display in the U.S. Capitol and on the Congressional App Challenge website.