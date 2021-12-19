Van Buren VFW holds Operation Christmas event to gift meals and toys to those in need

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren VFW held its Operation Christmas event Saturday.

Members passed out Christmas meals and toys for 100 families in need. Veterans, their families and people in the community were given a little bit of cheer during the holiday season.

“No one does more for veterans. That’s what our VFW motto is. We take that to heart, being the oldest post in Arkansas — one of the most active posts. Being able to do this program the way we can do it is really inspiring,” said Commander Robert Jack.

VFW post 1322 also has additional programs, like hiking for mental health and PTSD support groups.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play