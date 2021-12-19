Van Buren VFW holds Operation Christmas event to gift meals and toys to those in need

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren VFW held its Operation Christmas event Saturday.

Members passed out Christmas meals and toys for 100 families in need. Veterans, their families and people in the community were given a little bit of cheer during the holiday season.

“No one does more for veterans. That’s what our VFW motto is. We take that to heart, being the oldest post in Arkansas — one of the most active posts. Being able to do this program the way we can do it is really inspiring,” said Commander Robert Jack.

VFW post 1322 also has additional programs, like hiking for mental health and PTSD support groups.