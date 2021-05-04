Van Buren woman’s townhome destroyed by storms

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman’s Van Buren townhome was destroyed during Monday night’s storms.

Gwen Grice and her three children were watching a movie when it hit.

After taking shelter under the stairwell, that’s when she heard loud popping followed by a moment of silence. Then, her roof caved in.

“It’s not livable, there’s no electricity and everybody’s roof is caved in. We can’t live there,” Grice said. “Somebody please just help us, some how, some way, please just help us.”

Grice says with nowhere else to go, she’s praying for the best outcome in this situation.

If anyone needs help, call the Red Cross’s national hotline to start a case. The number is 1-800-733-2767.