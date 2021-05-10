Van Buren World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A World War II Navy veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Friday.

Charles Wells was born May 8, 1921 in Van Buren.

Five generations of family were at his birthday hosted by Robert Jack Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1322 in Van Buren.

Wells served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific and fought in the Battle of Guadalcanal, according to Brian Baker of VFW Post 1322.

Wells recently joined the VFW becoming Post 1322’s oldest active member.

Wells shares his birthday with his second grandchild, Amy. Wells says his granddaughter’s birth has always been his greatest birthday present.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers