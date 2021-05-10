Van Buren World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A World War II Navy veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Friday.

Charles Wells was born May 8, 1921 in Van Buren.

Five generations of family were at his birthday hosted by Robert Jack Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1322 in Van Buren.

Wells served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific and fought in the Battle of Guadalcanal, according to Brian Baker of VFW Post 1322.

Wells recently joined the VFW becoming Post 1322’s oldest active member.

Wells shares his birthday with his second grandchild, Amy. Wells says his granddaughter’s birth has always been his greatest birthday present.